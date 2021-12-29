No way home, the maturity of Peter Parker

The most recent movie of the arachnid hero represents the step to another level in the life of the protagonist. In addition, the plot is a meeting of characters who seek to claim all perspectives on the main figure

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the premiere of the year. The statement does not suggest that it is the best film of 2021, but without a doubt its projection on the billboard has become a social phenomenon of encounter and détente, elements that intensify in times of pandemic and new uncertainty.

A few weeks ago the queues of hundreds of people who went to the halls of different countries to buy their pre-sale tickets were seen. In Venezuela, there were networks that screened the feature film in all its theaters on the first day of the premiere. There were also performances from the morning, a schedule that is not usual in the current dynamics of the country.

From his trailer, Spider-Man: No Way Home suggested a series of elements that anticipated the recognition of the legacy of all the sagas that have been made about the arachnid since 2002, when Tobey Maguire became this superhero, who was also one of the pioneers on the big screen in opening the way to all this stage of the constant universe of fantastic characters, the one that every year makes the cinema a temple for devotion, with its flaws in miracles, certainly. Then came Andrew Garfield, who started segmenting preferences.

In this film of the trilogy starring Tom Holland there is a conclave of references, parodies and tributes to the entire history of Spider-Man during the recent two decades in the cinema. Therefore, the experience in front of the screen is rewarding and almost unique.

Without a doubt, after so many comparisons between the protagonists, Drifts and perspectives with respect to each trilogy, director Jon Watts makes this installment of his saga a more than symbolic act of reverence for his character, with respectful gratification to an audience happy to see worlds that come together fair and square.

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the best superhero movie since the end of the victories and losses of Avengers, another saga that without contemplation knew how to strengthen the mysticism of its heroes, whether they were alive or not. There are absences that still weigh, but that in this film are the coherent trigger to resolve conflicts.

In this feature film, Peter Parker is in a complex process. Saddened by the consequences of the revelations of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), counterproductive for the young man’s civic life, as well as his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon).

In addition to other setbacks, Peter makes a decision that creates chaos in his tormented life, in which the absence of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) still weighs.

It is when in Spider-Man: No Road Home the conflict that is anticipated in the trailer arises, but there is also another confrontation beyond the obvious between villains. It is one between generations and ways of finding a solution to so much mess, an ideal problem also in moments of immediate generational segmentation, times of easy labeling in which they are happily distributed, and without the mediation of contexts, words like boomer Y millennial, with which it is intended to close any discussion.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) becomes first an ally, but then also an obstacle to the morale that at the moment guides Peter Parker’s actions.

The protagonist must decide the cards to play. That is where the maturity of the character takes shape, always seen in this trilogy as a teenager with natural insecurities.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home He must then impose himself on figures of greater power and journey, such as Doctor Strange, a fact that represents his passage to another level. His graduation before the cruelty of a world.

On the one hand, the teacher suggests a traditional and predictable solution to end the chaos, especially in this Marvel universe. However, the young hero presents a much riskier option, but one that bets on a path of redemption.

Therefore, it is at this point where you can see one of the most interesting tensions of this film. Well, although it is not the first time that the superheroes of this litter have faced each other, this important discrepancy represents a determining point in the protagonist’s journey towards the paths of realization.

Your decision is not without its dangers. In fact, there is deep pain in the consequences, irreparable events, but thus there is also a life lesson, detachment and overcoming pettiness. Peter Parker grows up, and proves ready for a world to hit.

Now, the discrepancy in how chaos should be overcome seems to have a solution that is presented as favorable to salvation, but does not close the door to other consequences. That will be seen in the next movies.

One point against is the group of villains. Some justified, others filler, without major significance in the footage.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It thus becomes a film that shows that superhero cinema is not exhausted. Beyond a downturn, a work considered minor, there will always be a movie that justifies the wait. The public appreciates the emotions offered by characters who in an entertaining and extravagant way pose and face worldly conflicts. And those challenges go beyond invasions and macabre plans, but focus on each of the intimate vicissitudes of each individual. The audience understands how each seemingly indestructible being, in front of the mirror, can be crumbled by the most universal adversities of every human being.