Nicole Kidman dazzles in a princess dress

Nicole Kidman has always maintained her beautiful and perfect style, but over the years we can say that she has become even more sophisticated. His new production is called ‘Being the Ricardos’, a film that he presents with Javier Bardem. In fact, they have posed in an accomplice way on the red carpet and we have loved that.

A few days ago, also for the promotion of the film, we saw how Nicole Kidman opted for a dress that could be perfectly grunge wedding.

And after this, the style that he has adopted to go to the presentations follows much the same line, but slightly changed. Because the last thing he’s taught us is a pearl gray fully lined tulle dress, which could be perfectly suitable to marry him. It is on the word of honor and has a flared fall that has us in love.

A look with which you could give the ‘yes, I do’ perfectly

So we also consider it for those brides who are not too excited about the idea of ​​marrying in white but yes they want a princess style. It is a great option to also attend a gala, although let’s face it: we are not Nicole Kidman nor do we usually go to present our own films more than we assemble in our own heads.

We have many illusions to live in this 2022 that begins in a few weeks and we are quite excited about it, and if you get married next year and you still do not have a clear design to choose from, perhaps this will serve as inspiration or reference for that day where time stops and you want to stay and live there forever and ever with the love of your life. Maybe there is your own story.

