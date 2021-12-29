NFL mourns death of John Madden

John Madden is inducted into the Hall of Fame for his coaching work; central figure of a video game franchise important in sports culture

The coach of the Hall of Fame become announcer John madden, whose exuberant comments combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack for the games of the NFL For three decades, he died Tuesday morning, the NFL reported. He was 85 years old.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, in the statement. “We all know him as the Los Angeles Hall of Fame coach. Raiders and broadcaster who worked for all the major networks, but most of all, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. “

John Madden during his 2006 NFL Hall of Fame induction. Getty

“No one loved football more than the coach. He was football. It was an incredible sounding board for me and many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will always be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today. “

Madden was just 32 years old when then-Raiders owner Al Davis hired him to coach Oakland in 1969. Before stepping off the ad booth bench in 1978, Madden led Oakland to a stellar record of 103-32. -7 in the regular season already one victory at Super Bowl after the 1976 season.

Oakland never had a losing record with Madden, winning seven division titles and reaching the playoffs eight times.

Madden was inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 2006, 28 years after directing his last game. The fear of flying contributed to his early retirement as a coach.

But Madden gained even more fame as an analyst on television broadcasts of the NFL and for the American football video game that bears his name: “Madden NFL” by EA Sports. Some players who have appeared on the cover of Madden have struggled the following season, sparking the “Madden Curse” myth from fans.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.