NFL legend John Madden dies at 85

John Madden, a great NFL legend, died this Tuesday, December 28 at the age of 85. Photo: AFP.

John madden, NFL legend, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning at 85 years old.

The news of the death of the legendary former Oakland Raiders coach and member of the Hall of Fame was released through the social networks of the NFL.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families. We all know him as the Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster who worked for all the major networks, but most of all, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. ” mentioned the NFL in a statement.

“Nobody loved football more than the coach. He was football. It was an incredible sounding board for me and many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will always be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today. “ NFL

So far the causes of his death are unknown.

Who was John Madden?

John madden He was an American football player, coach and American announcer, in addition to being the image of the video game Madden NFL.

Madden was 32 years old when Al Davis, owner of the raiders he hired him to coach Oakland in 1969. When he was there they won seven division titles and made the playoffs eight times.

John Madden was enshrined in the 2006 Professional Football Hall of Fame and later gained great popularity as an analyst in television broadcasts of the NFL.