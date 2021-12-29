Necaxa vs Chivas: schedule and where to SEE friendly match

Halftime

Necaxa Y Chivas They will be measured in a preseason match to close this 2021, a meeting that also means the last for both squads with a view to Closing 2022 which will start on January 6.

East December 29 Victoria Stadium will be the stage where those commanded by Pablo Guede will receive the Sacred Flock, a painting directed by Marcelo Michel Leaño, the latter was just named as the final DT of the Guadalajara team last November 3This after having occupied the bench on an interim basis.

How do the teams get to this game?

Necaxa finished in the fourteenth position of the general table in the last tournament, so he could not even compete in the playoffs. While Chivas did it in the tenth seat, a situation that allowed them to look for a ticket for the league.

However, the rojiblancos fell to Puebla; tied 2-2 on the scoreboard and on penalties they lost 6-5 against the Strip, so they couldn’t get their place in the quarterfinals of the Grita Mexico Apertura tournament 2021.

