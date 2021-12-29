Necaxa announces the arrival of Nico Castillo

Nico Castillo officially has a new team within the Liga BBVA MX. The Chilean forward was announced with another club, after his departure from America. His time at the Eagles was marked by injuries and a low level.

The Andean attacker had a short experience with the Juventude from BrazilAfter a stormy stage with América where an injury almost cost him his career and his life, he will seek his revenge at another club.

Nico Castillo arrives at Necaxa

Through their social networks, the Necaxa announced the arrival of Nico Castillo. The Chilean will have a new opportunity after having gone through Pumas Y America. His first experience in the Liga BBVA MX was precisely with the university students, where he shone.

The Ray They had been negotiating the arrival of the player for several days and even the Chilean was already training with the colors of the Aguascalientes. However, he could make it official until now, just the day they will close their preparation for the Closing 2022.

His stage with Pumas It was what made his career in Mexican soccer take off. In total he played 45 games, in which he scored 26 goals and gave 7 assists. Instead with the America he only scored nine touchdowns and gave three passes on goal in 27 games. The fans were waiting for more from the Chilean.

Now Nico Castillo joins the Necaxa from Pablo Guede, which last season was left out of the playoffs on the last day, being thrashed by León. The attacker is one of the scoring bets that Rayos are making for the next Scream Mexico Closing 2022, where the obligation will be at least to get into the playoffs and fight for a place in the final phase.

