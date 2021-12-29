Musk denies that he is the creator of bitcoin and reveals who could be behind the cryptocurrency

Last week, a former SpaceX employee assured that the tycoon is the one behind the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of bitcoin.

During the podcast of artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman on Tuesday, Elon Musk denied rumors that he is the person behind the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, and suggested that it could be Nick Szabo, an American computer scientist and cryptographer.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX stated that while he “obviously” does not know who created bitcoin, the theories created by Szabo seem fundamental to the development of the first cryptocurrency.

“You can look at the evolution of ideas before bitcoin was launched and see who wrote about those ideas,” Musk argued. “It seems that Nick Szabo is, probably more than anyone, responsible for the evolution of these ideas“, he stressed.

In 1998, Szabo created a decentralized digital currency algorithm called ‘bit gold’. Despite the fact that the system has not been implemented in practice, it is considered the predecessor of bitcoin, the creation of which was first proposed in 2008. In 2014, a team of British researchers studied the cryptocurrency whitepaper revealed by Nakamoto and concluded that “the amount of linguistic similarities between Szabo’s handwriting and the bitcoin whitepaper is staggering.” However, Szabo denies any involvement in the development of the cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, theories have emerged over the past few years linking the founding of the digital asset to several well-known scientists and personalities. Last week, Sahil Gupta, a developer who worked as an intern for SpaceX and Tesla Motors, claimed that Elon Musk, a well-known fan of digital currencies, was the mysterious creator of bitcoin.

