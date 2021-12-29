MRI Risks and Precautions

Magnetic resonance imaging (RM) is “a widely used technique, with excellent diagnostic performance and that uses energies that do not cause cancer, at least not proven to date.” This is how the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM) in a manual containing its recommendations on safety when carrying out this practice.

This technique, which applies magnet energy, gradient coils and radiofrequency coils, achieves “increasingly precise and fundamental diagnoses for the healthcare process of a large number of pathologies”. MRI is not a risk-free practice and proof of this are the articles and books, among others, on the subject. For example, “more than 103 million MRI studies were carried out in 2015 Worldwide”.

The MRI room, like any other in the MRI service Radiology, has a series of risks that are divided, according to SERAM, into two types: direct and indirect. Within the first group, we find peripheral neurostimulation, the warming of the patient and the noise to which he is subjected.

Regarding indirect risks, the material that enters the room stands out, which must be safe. In this way, medical personnel must first ensure that they are not going to be disturbed by the magnetic field nor will it act as a projectile by effect of it. “This should apply both to the material in the room, to the materials that can be introduced with the patient or with tables and chairs, or, what is probably even more important, to the devices or materials that the patient carries,” he explains. the organism.

Training of radiology service personnel

Given the rotation of staff in the MRI room, according to SERAM it is “fundamental plan a training program for all employees, both in the area and outside of it. “It should be remembered that many workers pass through the area, including” cleaning and maintenance personnel, orderlies, health personnel accompanying patients, etc. “All these people must have specific training and “have adequate equipment, compatible with magnetic fields if they are to enter the room.”

The company establishes in the document a series of common contents that workers must master to preserve safety when carrying out this type of tests:

Criteria for filtering patients who can enter and those who cannot (devices)

How to handle and position the patient on the machine

Equipment that is safe in an MRI environment

How to act in an emergency

Emergency shutdown systems in the room, including those related to helium.

Hearing protection for patients.

Management of claustrophobia, anxiety and stress of patients.

Disinfection and hygiene in MRI in times of pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has put everyone in check, including this type of practice on which now falls “a requirement for cleaning and disinfection that, probably, we did not have before.” To this is added the use of masks, both in patients and staff, which means “an added risk because of the metallic material that they can include.”

Given this context, the agency asks to design “specific procedures for cleaning and the use of masks in MRI rooms in situations of alert due to infectious risk.”