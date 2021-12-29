Movies you should see if you liked ‘Don’t Look Up’

Don’t look up became the latest hit of Netflix for his satirical comedy in the new Adam McKay installment, but the platform has other films with the same theme. Here we leave a

ready

of this.

What is Don’t Look Up about

First let’s start with Don’t look up, since it is a film in which graduate students Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover that a giant meteorite is approaching Earth.

DON’T LOOK UP | Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence | Official Trailer | Netflix

Both scientists go to Washington to speak directly with the President of the United States (Meryl Streep), but she decides that she will assess the situation until the midterm elections are over in three weeks.

Scientists are forced to try to spread the serious situation through all the media to force some action and stop

the threat.



This classic that is in Netflix from director Tim Burton is a comedy that portrays life when a group of spaceships arrived from Mars are ready to invade Earth, but the White House prepares a welcoming committee to receive the Martians as a sign of goodwill.

Mars Attacks! (1996) Official Trailer # 1 – Jack Nicholson, Pierce Brosnan Sci-Fi Comedy

Mars Attacks stars Jack Nicholson and Glenn Close as the President and First Lady. The pasture of the films Disaster also features Natalie Portman, Jack Black, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Michael J. Fox, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lukas Haas, Martin Short, Danny DeVito, and Tom Jone.

This is another of the films that is worth watching for its dose of fantasy with black humor.

『シ ン ・ ゴ ジ ラ』 予 告 2

An accident occurs on the Aqua line in Tokyo Bay, which causes an emergency and suddenly, a giant creature immediately appears, destroying city after city with its landing reaching the capital.

This mysterious giant monster is called Godzilla. And yes, it is in Netflix.

Team America is smarter than it sounds and, just like Don’t look up, goes through society’s obsession with celebrities.

Throughout the film, the titular puppet team is at odds with a group of actors who are against their methods of “saving the world.”

With fun and memorable songs, puppet sex, and Stone and Parker’s signature humor, Team America remains one of the best political satires of the 21st century.

The news by all means. Download our

app

!

I