Motorola razr third generation is on the way

Motorola is working on a new version of his Razr folding smartphones, according to a post on the Weibo portal.

New version of the folding Razr

The post is from Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group in China (Lenovo is currently in charge of Motorola’s smartphone business), and describes how the company has been quietly working on a new addition to its line of folding phones.

In this regard, the specialized portal The Verge, made a translation of the publication, and although some parts were not translated correctly into English, there are consistent details that appear in all translations

.

Powered phone

The post mentions that the phone will have a better processor, a better interface, and a modified appearance. However, at this early stage, it is difficult to say how different the third-generation device will be from its predecessor – the Razr second-gen was more of a spec increase that added 5G, rather than a marked upgrade from Razr original folding announced in 2019.

A translation of Jin’s post indicates that it might launch in China first, which is supported by the announcement that appears in Weibo.

It seems that Motorola listened to feedback from users who purchased its previous devices, who noted that the devices suffered from a lack of power, as while they were a blow to nostalgia, they left a lot to be desired in terms of processing.

Manuella Foz, spokesperson for Motorola, told The Verge portal that the company “cannot comment on future devices” in response to a request of comments sent by email.

Folding war continues

This foray into folding phones by Motorola, It was the watershed for other greats of the industry such as Samsung and his Galaxy Z Flip, or Huawei and the P50 Pocket decided to release their own versions.

Therefore it is obvious that the brand seeks to continue to lead in this market; Jen Chin mentions that it will be released in China first, but does not elaborate.

