Microsoft’s Triple Screen Phone Concept Is So Ridiculous I Need To Test It Out

Photo : Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo

Microsoft has been unsuccessful with the attempts to telephone folding Surface Duo, but is already considering your The next big thing, and it could be as simple as adding another screen.

A patent discovered by Patently apple suggests that Microsoft is considering create a phone with three screens and two hinges. Looks like a triple wallet a triptych .

The concept is essentially the current Surface Duo with a third panel connected to one of the displays via a second hinge. In this way, you get even more space of screen when the device is fully unfolded, but the phone would not be much larger than current folding models because the three panels would be stacked on top of each other.

Image : USPTO

We assume that it would be quite thick and heavy; so thick that it might not be comfortable to hold in hand or put in the pocket. But hopefully , by the time this device sees the light of day, if it does , Microsoft has found a way to reduce its size . Remember that the Surface Duo opens and closes with a center hinge instead of using a folding screen, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

G / O Media may get a commission 20% Off Select Nuraphone Styles Get award-winning personalized sound

Grab the Nuratrue Earbuds, Nuraphone headphones, or the NuraLoop earbuds at a generous discount.

The impracticality of this aside, I would like you to Microsoft’s three-headed beast opened I walk in the market if only because of how absurd it is . Who wouldn’t want to play around with a phone that could transform into a 10-inch (or larger) tablet? ) with a movement as easy as opening one wallet? Sure, playing with two hinges might seem too complicated, and dual-screen phones are already too cumbersome for some people, but I’m prepared. for chaos.

Also, one of the downsides of the current Surface Duo is that it has no display. Exterior. Microsoft added a preview bar to the Surface Duo 2 so you can see notifications quickly, but you still need use both hands to open the phone before you can use it. This patent could solve this limitation with a third outward-facing display so you can use the Surface Trio (?) As a phone normal when you don’t need three panels that overwhelm you with information.

It turns out that Microsoft isn’t the only company considering a three-screen phone. As discovered LetsGoDigital, Samsung requested to mid-June a patent before the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) that describes a similar device with three screens that can be fold into a Z shape. Samsung showed us what this device would look like in a short video posted to YouTube earlier this year.

Even more tangible is the triple concept of TCL, which we describe as “Uncomfortable and incredibly cumbersome,” but we admit that the ability to unfold the phone on a large tablet is “pretty impressive.”

Although normally we would tell you that no you and get excited With the concepts described in patents, many of the large manufacturers are playing with three-screen phones, or suggesting that one could find their way to the market , be a good idea or not.