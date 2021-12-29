Miami’s Famous Nightclub E11EVEN Acquires A Bored Ape For Nearly $ 400,000

More and more companies from various industries are joining the non-fungible token craze

E11EVEN Partners, the company behind the high-profile club E11EVEN Miami, announced on Monday, December 27, the acquisition of the 11th Bored Ape Yacht Club for a figure of 99 ETH, approximately about 396 thousand dollars.

Woof! The Miami Ape welcomes E11EVEN to the ape family !!!

E11ELEVEN thus joins prominent collectors of the high status NFT parts from Bored Ape Yacht Club, such as Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Curry, Post Malone, among others.

Michael Simkins, Owner of E11EVEN Partners, the previous owner of the piece was contacted via Discord, according to sources.

After studying BAYC for some time, we began to notice traits that resonated with E11EVEN. Believe it or not, our favorite Ape turned out to be number 11. At first they were hesitant to sell, but after some comings and goings we were able to reach a mutual agreement Michael Simkins, Owner of E11EVEN Partners

The club, which accepts cryptocurrencies as a payment method, has transacted approximately $ 4 million in cryptocurrency payments, according to sources. In October, its subsidiary real estate company, E11EVEN Hotels and Residencies, partnered with the FTX exchange to process cryptocurrencies in its skyscrapers and residential buildings of its property.

E11EVEN has always been dedicated to being avant-garde and staying on the cutting edge, we have had great success in the eight months that we have embraced cryptocurrency (as a form of payment) and we see opportunities like this as a natural transition for the business to continue expanding the brand and our assets. We are delighted to have Bored Ape # 11 as our first NFT acquisition as we continue to grow our footprint in space. E11EVEN Partners Dennis DeGori, Michael Simkins and Marc Roberts

Open to a select public since 2014, E11EVEN Miami is the obligatory place of reference in the nightlife of the Capital of the Sun, being one of the most sought after clubs in the world. Drake, Usher, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Miley Cyrus, among other luminaries have been on the stage of the place before guests such as Dwane Wade, Vin Diesel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sting, Demi Lovato, among others. E11EVEN Miami offers a unique five-star service in this type of event.

Miami, for its part has become a pro Bitcoin city by the hand of its mayor, Francis Suárez, who is presented as one of the Political voices making the greatest efforts to defend Bitcoin in the United States.

