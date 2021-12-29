MET Gala 2021: Camila Cabello surprises with her great resemblance to Cher

That is why the choice of dress and beauty look that the singer originally from Havana, Camila Cabello, has made for his first MET Gala, It is the piece that this new era was missing to confirm that, in a strange time, we want to dance, laugh, company and colored lights until dawn. Just as it did at the time Cher, in Studio 54: the place where the trends that inspire Camila’s dress were seen.

Camila Cabello wears a Michael Kors dress at her first MET Gala

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at the MET Gala 2021. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The designer, Michael Kors, is the creative mind behind the couple’s looks. Camila Cabello he wears a purple dress with sequins, an opening on the abdomen, and feathers on the hem. The color highlights your tan and matches it with the same color eyeshadows. A trend that will be very present in the spring / summer of 2022, according to the catwalks of New York Fashion Week. The singer’s hair, long and parted in the middle, is the hallmark that ends up reminding us that Camila shares the same brilliance as the famous singer from the seventies.

The Met Gala is coming, get ready with these 20 cinematic looks

Shawn mendes, her boyfriend, confesses that for him fashion is “freedom and the means to express yourself and be yourself.” He also wears the American designer, and wears a black set, consisting of pants and a blazer that he wears without a shirt.

Just under 24 hours ago, the couple dominated the stage of the MTV VMAs 2021, a youth scene and known to them. Now, together they are ready to conquer all that fashion has to offer.