Meryl Streep hit Jennifer Lawrence on the set of ‘Don’t look up’ | Famous

‘Don’t look up’ is a new Netflix movie starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl streep, Jonah hill, Cate blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and other recognized names in the industry.

The film was written and directed by Adam McKay, who had previously worked on comedy and this time featured an apocalyptic story with social satire.

The film portrays the adventure of two astronomers who discover a comet that will destroy the Earth, but no one in the world takes it seriously and they must deal with the end of the world in their own way.

The recordings of ‘Don’t Look Up’ were very complicated

‘Don’t look up’ was filmed during the pandemic with strict restrictions to protect the health of the cast and members of the production, so the actors could not leave the dressing room when it was not their turn to be in the frame, which ” It wasn’t funny ”for some of them, but it didn’t stop them from creating a special chemistry that even led to jokes.

At an Entertainment Weekly discussion table, director Adam McKay met with some members of the cast to discuss the film and share stories from the production, with Meryl Streep highlighting how much fun it was to shoot, despite the restrictions.

“It was really difficult. I had no fun in isolation. I forgot how to act, I forgot what it was like. It kind of dismantles your humanity, being isolated like that. But thank God for Jonah, because he made us laugh,” Meryl recounted. Streep in the interview.

The jokes of the cast of ‘Don’t Look Up’

The cast experienced funny moments like Jennifer Lawrence smoking marijuana to get into character in a scene in which Kate did the same, and at which time the cast took the opportunity to annoy her, or Leonardo DiCaprio’s dogs destroying a Jonah Hill chair and jumping into a frozen lake in Boston, with him entering the water to save them.

Despite Meryl Streep’s artistic status in the industry, she was one of those who kept a good mood on set by creating complicity with her co-stars and playing pranks on them.

According to Jennifer Lawrence in the Entertainment Weekly interview, Meryl Streep hit her, although she did not say why she did it.

Jennifer Lawrence: “[Meryl Streep] he hit me”.

Meryl Streep: “She wouldn’t do it now, she’s pregnant.”

Jennifer Lawrence: “He hit me and that’s how I got pregnant”

In another interview on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Jonah Hill recounted that he brought a flatulence noise machine to the press tour they did to promote the film.

“We had this great fancy press conference and I activated the flatulence machine when someone was talking about climate change. My co-stars didn’t find it funny. Meryl Streep, being the legend that she is, found it funny, so I am willing to go with her at any time, day or night, “said Jonah Hill.

The actor also explained that Netflix asked him, through director Adam McKay, to stop using the joke machine during the promotion of the film because “they did not find it funny.”

“So I just want to say officially: I love you, Netflix, I love working with you, I’m a huge fan, I see your platform, but no corporate entity is ever going to silence my digital flatulence,” Hill said.

At the Entertainment Weekly discussion table, the actors also reported having local jokes that happened during filming and Meryl Streep pointed out the importance of humor in the film and in their lives.

“The way to approach people is not by putting them against a wall and saying ‘do you know what you should do…?’ It is to open the heart and the way you do that is with a joke, “said the actress.