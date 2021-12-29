Megan Fox shook the net with a translucent outfit

Megan Fox revealed a few years ago the ordeal she experienced during her adolescence. During high school, the American actress was a victim of bullying “There were some really bad girls at my school, that’s why I left. I was 15 years old and everyone knew that I wanted to be an actress. One of them dressed in black leather and said to make fun of me: ‘I’m Megan Fox,’ “she said in an interview.

“Everybody hated me and I was a complete mess. My friends weren’t my age, and I also started to have a very aggressive personality, that’s why the girls didn’t like me. I have only had one friend in my whole life “he expanded Megan about the dark years she had to endure before rising to fame in the movie industry.

