Megan Fox shook the net with a translucent outfit

Megan Fox revealed a few years ago the ordeal she experienced during her adolescence. During high school, the American actress was a victim of bullying “There were some really bad girls at my school, that’s why I left. I was 15 years old and everyone knew that I wanted to be an actress. One of them dressed in black leather and said to make fun of me: ‘I’m Megan Fox,’ “she said in an interview.

“Everybody hated me and I was a complete mess. My friends weren’t my age, and I also started to have a very aggressive personality, that’s why the girls didn’t like me. I have only had one friend in my whole life “he expanded Megan about the dark years she had to endure before rising to fame in the movie industry.

This Wednesday, Megan fox He published two photographs on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers from all over the planet. In the aforementioned pics you can see the native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States displaying all her beauty on a purple background and with a halo on her head. The American beauty wore a translucent black muscle, her hair down and a delicate make up.

“A case of mistaken identity” was the simple and short text that he chose Fox to accompany his recent snapshots on the camera network.

Source: Instagram Megan Fox

As expected, this publication whose only protagonist is Machine Gun Kelly’s girlfriend quickly received a large number of likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 1.4 million hearts. Undoubtedly the protagonist of “Transformers” is one of the favorite celebrities of virtual communities.