Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and their viral kiss at a concert

There is no day that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly do not sneak into the headlines of the international press. Together they make up one of the most attractive tandems of today and absolutely everything they do or say becomes news. What if their explosive appearance at the MTV VMAs – where they got into the bathroom with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker -, their red carpet at the Billboard Awards and their risque comments they share on their social networks. Now, as if that were not enough, they have starred in a heated moment during a concert by Machine himself in Los Angeles. This meeting in public happened last weekend and quickly became viral when they were recorded among the crowd giving each other.

So much so that even the rapper and guitarist stopped for more than a minute, according to those present, said ‘show’ while he got involved with the actress in front of the entire venue. She, to give more sauce to the matter, ended up entangling with her legs when kissing. It happened during the song ‘Candy’ and everyone’s jaws dropped while filming the scene. We know, those concerts do not happen on the peninsula. Snif.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It should be noted that that same day the interpreter of ‘The Ninja Turtles’ finalized a complicated divorce with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, so it is seen that both had much to celebrate. It is clear that both are going through a sweet moment, both personal and media, and they are making sure to involve us.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A COSMO writer dared to live as passionate and loving a rhythm of life as Fox and Kelly’s, and well, this was the result. It is clear that to lead the life of a rock star you need, at least, to have the attitude of a star and to be completely unconcerned. Something that economically both can carry out without any problem.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io