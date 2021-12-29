Mazatlán presented its new jersey in collaboration with Banda El Recodo

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/28/2021 19:12:10





A few days before the start of the Closing 2022, Mazatlan FC presented a new jersey, which has as its main characteristic that it was made in collaboration with one of the most famous and successful groups in Mexico: the Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga.

Through their social networks, both the Liga MX team and the group released the details of the new club apparel, which stands out for being white and has gold details.

One of the things that most attracts the attention of the Sinaloa team shirt is that it shows grades musicals and the image of the instruments used by the grouping who has made famous songs like ‘Que te que te que que que te qué’ or ‘I gusta todo de ti’.

How much does the sweater cost?

According to information from the official store of Mazatlan FC, the new jersey of the Sinaloan team has a value of thousand 199 pesos and it can be purchased from size Small to XXL.

It should be remembered that the Mazatlan will start the Clausura 2022 with the game as a visitor before him Sacred Flock, duel that is scheduled for him Sunday, January 9 at 6:00 p.m. on the E courtstadio Akron.