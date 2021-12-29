Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger finalize their divorce

Now yes, there is no turning back for Maria shriver, who, 10 years after having made public his separation from Arnold schwarzenegger, is officially a divorced woman.

‘AND! News’ confirmed the news, revealing that a judge approved the final ruling, this December. So far there are no statements from either of those involved, although the aforementioned media contacted the lawyers of both.

According to ‘TMZ’, the first medium to announce what happened, the property agreement is confidential, but everything was divided in half.

Shriver, 66, and Schwarzenegger, 74, are the parents of four children: Patrick Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger Y Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is currently pregnant with her second baby with Chris pratt.





Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, 2003. Getty Images

Maria, originally from Chicago, Illinois, and Arnold, born in Austria, were married on April 26, 1986, and on May 9, 2011, the couple announced their separation by mutual agreement, after an infidelity came to light. of the actor and former governor of California, with the housekeeper.

As a result of that affair, Schwarzenegger had one more son, whom he named Joseph baena. Currently, the 24-year-old is filming an action movie, where he looks identical to his father.

According to the petition filed on July 1, 2011 in Los Angeles Superior Court, Shriver was requesting spousal support and joint custody of her minor children, Patrick, 17, and Christopher, 13. There was reportedly no prenup, so if that’s the case, the duo’s assets will be split in half, per California law.

Shortly after Schwarzenegger’s last day as governor of California, Shriver moved from his home in Brentwood to a Beverly Hills hotel.

Arnold admitted to having a child out of wedlock, and his lover was identified as Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena. A search of public records revealed that the child was born five days after Arnold and Maria’s youngest son, Christopher.





!Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

MORE TO SEE:

Hollywood moments that swept Google searches in 2021

The great scandals of celebrities in this 2021

Celebrities who had babies in the fall of 2021