Management of acute symptoms and exacerbations in patients with Multiple Sclerosis

New research has allowed improvements in treatment for patients who have experienced relapses and resistance to recovery therapies.

Multiple Sclerosis as an autoimmune disorder of the nervous system.

Recent studies that have been carried out around Multiple Sclerosis have made it possible to improve the management of symptoms related to said disease, with the aim of providing the patient a better quality of life and decrease the progress of physical and cognitive impairments.

In the first place, we must understand Multiple Sclerosis as an autoimmune disorder of the nervous system and it is, in addition, the most common disease of pathologies that damage the protective covering of the nerve fibers of the brain, the optic nerves and the spinal cord (sheath of myelin).

On the other hand, these studies have allowed medical personnel to have more alternatives for the treatment of this condition, providing adequate and more effective management in case of relapse or resistance to therapy.

Worsening of the symptomatological picture: immediate treatment

When a recovery stage has begun in patients, it is likely that they will be referred again due to a relapse or exacerbation that, if not treated in time, can favor the progress of the disability.

This translates as the appearance of new demyelinating plaques or the reappearance of previous lesions in this area and it is important to rule out pseudo exacerbations (episodes of minor symptom worsening to 24 hours) before starting recovery therapy.

These treatments are generally based on the use of steroids (or hormones in patients who are intolerant to systemic steroids) and plasmapheresis, however, this is only decided under specific criteria of the patient’s health.

Long term treatment

Currently, there are 17 disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) whose individual tests have had good results. results in Multiple Sclerosis patients, regardless of its mode of administration, its mechanism of action and effects secondary.

However, the medical staff clarifies that this type of treatment aims to modify the course of the disease, without this being confused with curative therapies.

This type of procedure must be individualized taking into account unique factors of the patient such as the type of sclerosis, frequency of the relapses and progression rate of the disease, in order to reduce the course of physical disability and long-term cognitive.

In the same way, the start of this treatment must be a decision of the patient and their doctor, but not an imposition by the professional, since it must be according to the priorities and needs of the person.

Changes in therapy of patients with Multiple Sclerosis, When are they necessary?

The evolution of the patient must be supervised by the medical staff to detect any abnormality or negative response to therapy, and in that case, make the necessary modifications for a better response of the body.

Likewise, the Practice Guidelines recommend the consideration of a therapeutic change in those patients who have undergone a specific treatment for a significant period of time and have still presented a relapse.

Additionally, changes in treatment are suggested when there are serious affectations due to adverse effects, development of fatigue, adherence problems, among others.