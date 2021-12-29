Luis Gerardo Méndez joins new Netflix comedy, along with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg

Luis Gerardo Méndez is one of those actors who is trying new things in Latin America while finding a more traditional path in Hollywood. The actor has managed to fully immerse himself in the industry and although his potential is sometimes ignored due to his roots and his first films, the truth is that he walks with a firm step, exploring various roles and developing various projects that give him great status. We the noble – 100% Gary Alazraki, definitely served to make him popular across the border, but he doesn’t take his place and titles like Timeshare for granted – 95% and I don’t know whether to cut my veins or leave them long – 100% have given the actor excellent reviews, in addition to being his productions.

Of course, in Hollywood it’s a bit more difficult to experiment like this. Like Eiza González, Méndez has chosen roles in much more popular films like Charlie’s Angels – 31% and Mystery On Board – 53%, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who continues the comedian’s pattern with his lousy script but excellent audience reception. In fact, at the time, this tape was one of the most viewed of Netflix and a sequel is expected. As a comedian, we can see it again in another title on the platform called Me time.

According Deadline, Méndez has confirmed his participation in this project and he is also joined by Jimmy O. Yang, whom we saw recently in La Isla de la Fantasía – 30%, and who has a long career as a comedian. We don’t know yet which characters they will play, but we do know that the project will star Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall.

Although we do not know all the details, it seems that Me time It will be about a father, played by Hart, who is finally left alone when his wife and children go on a trip. Taking advantage of the freedom, the protagonist will seek to reunite with his best friend (Wahlberg); unsurprisingly, the madness rages over a long weekend. The person in charge of directing and writing will be John Hamburg, better known for Te Amo, Brother – 84%, why him? – 40%, Little Fockers – 10% and Night School – 30%, where he worked precisely with Kevin hart.

Kevin hart has a very clear career in comedy, but has also tried to approach other genres. We will see it soon in the adaptation of Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth and where he will share credits with Cate Blanchett. On your side, Mark Wahlberg He is more used to action films, but has also had his moments with comedy and drama as in Familia al Instante – 81%, along with Rose Byrne and Isabela Moner.

TO Luis Gerardo Mendez we will be able to see it soon in the series The Envoys. It is a fantasy and mystery story about two priests who try to solve the whereabouts of a strange healer. On this occasion, he will share credits with Miguel Ángel Silvestre, a Spanish actor known for [entity_embed style=”link-tomatometro” id_entity=”108379″][Temporada] Sense8 (1)[/entity_embed], Irene Azuela, who recently starred in the series Monarca – 100%, and Miguel Rodarte, who will also be part of the last season of Luis Miguel: La Serie – 100%. Méndez also recently released a podcast called Drug Addiction: The Mexican Experiment, where the true story of when drugs were legal in the country is told.

