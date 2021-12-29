Look at the romantic surprise that Sofía Vergara prepared for her husband for his birthday

With the style and charisma that characterizes her, the Colombian actress Sofia Vergara shared a “taste” of the romantic dinner she prepared for her husband Joe Manganiello, who celebrated his 45th birthday last Tuesday, December 28. Read on for the details!

Through her Instagram account, the “Modern Family” actress showed off by sharing an image in which she was seen with her husband Joe while they posed very caramelized.

According to the description of the famous, the postcard immortalized the romantic dinner they enjoyed in an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles, on the occasion of the birthday of the actor, known for his role in the series “How I met your mother.”

“Bday dinner”, said Sofía Vergara accompanied by a series of heart emojis to represent the moment she lived with her lover on the occasion of his birthday celebration.

For his part, Joe Manganiello did not let his celebration go unnoticed and through his Instagram profile he showed some postcards that portrayed the surprises he received last Tuesday, which include a themed cake and, of course, his date with the actress .

In addition to the tender selfie in which he is seen kissing Sofía Vergara on the cheek, the famous man showed that “The bad third” during his dinner was nothing more and nothing less than his adorable pet, a Chihuahua dog named “Bubbles”.

