Lessons in self-love and empowerment that Rihanna has given us by showing her naturalness – Nueva Mujer

The 2021 has been one of the most successful of Rihanna Well, despite being away from the stage as a singer, she positioned herself as the richest singer in the world.

Your brands of lingerie and cosmetics they turned her into a whole businesswoman and a woman worthy of admiration.

However, the famous not only stands out for her financial achievements but also for being a fighter, promoter of the inclusion and female empowerment.

Lessons in self-love that Rihanna has given us

Love your skin tone

With its line of cosmetics, called Fenty Beauty, The diva has left a clear message about self-love because of the color of our skin.

Its line is inspired for all skin types with more than 40 shades different base.

The interpreter has shown companies and all women that all skin colors they should be treated the same.

Appreciate the sensuality of the body

With Rihanna “perfect” bodies were left behind to make way for real curves with women of all sizes who parade their brand of lingerie Savage X Fenty.

The star proves that every woman can be sensual by knocking down the beauty stereotypes.

Wanting our curves

If something Rihanna has made clear it is her love for her body and its curves, At 33 years old, she left behind the slim body of the beginning of her career and now shows off curves with which she has declared she is proud and demonstrates it with constant sensual photos in her Instagram.

Get out of the comfort zone

The interpreter of Don’t stop the music put aside his musical career to enter the business world his cosmetics line, lingerie and a career like actress, shining in each of its facets.

Your decision to leave your comfort zone la led to being the most successful singer in the world, sending a clear message to women that you can achieve any goal you set for yourself with effort and dedication.

Staying “real”

Rihanna It is usually clear and unfiltered when it comes to establishing a position on an issue or your life. In addition, on several occasions he has been seen to show off without a makeup drop, showing itself as it is.