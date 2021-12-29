Leonardo DiCaprio’s biggest film failure

If we talk about great Hollywood celebrities in recent years, surely the first to be named will be Leonardo Dicaprio. This actor starred in some of the most remembered films of the 21st century and recently just released Don’t look up on the streaming service Netflix. However, in his career he finds a failure that will not have left him good memories.

We are talking about The Beach or The beach, a 2000 film directed by Danny Boyle, based on the novel by Alex Garland. In addition to Leo, this feature film also starred Tilda Swinton, Virginie Ledoyen, Guillaume Canet, Robert Carlyle, Paterson Joseph, Last Arentz-Hansen, Peter YoungbloodHills Y Victoria Smurfit, among others.

“Richard is a young American in Thailand. He has come to Southeast Asia with the intention of experiencing something radically different from his life. He learns of the existence of an island that is supposed to be paradise, but is commonly considered mythical. “, previews its official synopsis. It had a budget of $ 50 million dollars and in total it raised about $ 155 million, so there was not the main path of this project.

The longest filming time took place on the beaches of Thailand, where DiCaprio went through uncomfortable moments and struggled to lose nearly ten kilos in two weeks to venture into his role as Richard. Too, together with Tilda Swinton they suffered a boat accident which only increased the tension on the set, but luckily no one ended up with injuries.

Although at the box office the response was positive, the critics defenestrated The beach: received a 43 out of 100 on Metacritic and had a mere 20% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. This film is considered to be the biggest failure of Leonardo Dicaprio for rejecting American psycho and come from the great success of Titanic, Besides that For his performance, he received a nomination for the infamous Razzies Awards in the category of worst actor of the year..