Leo Suárez will leave Coapa; does not enter into the plans of Santiago Solari

In America they are clear that Leonardo Suarez will not continue on the team. The Argentine is looking for accommodation in another club and they are close to completing it in order to free up that place that will occupy the extreme right that the coaching staff so yearns for.

The attacker already knows that he does not enter into the club’s plans since his characteristics do not conform to what he intends Santiago Solari in that area of ​​the court, where the objective is to have depth.

Leo Suárez will not continue in America, the Argentine will continue his career in another club and that foreign position will be filled by the Right Wing they are looking for. Leo already knows that he will not be there anymore, for now he is working alongside the group, physically he is

Leo is not registered with the team due to an ankle injury that forced him to undergo surgery after Matchday 4 last. Grita Mexico 2021 Tournament.

However, physically he is already at one hundred, he has successfully overcome his rehabilitation and is already working alongside the group, getting ready for what will be his new challenge away from the Azulcrema Nest.

