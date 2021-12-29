Leo Suárez will leave Coapa; does not enter into the plans of Santiago Solari
In America they are clear that Leonardo Suarez will not continue on the team. The Argentine is looking for accommodation in another club and they are close to completing it in order to free up that place that will occupy the extreme right that the coaching staff so yearns for.
The attacker already knows that he does not enter into the club’s plans since his characteristics do not conform to what he intends Santiago Solari in that area of the court, where the objective is to have depth.
Leo is not registered with the team due to an ankle injury that forced him to undergo surgery after Matchday 4 last. Grita Mexico 2021 Tournament.
However, physically he is already at one hundred, he has successfully overcome his rehabilitation and is already working alongside the group, getting ready for what will be his new challenge away from the Azulcrema Nest.
