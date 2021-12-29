Leicester City beat Liverpool

The King Power Stadium it was going to host one of the most interesting commitments of the final stage of this year 2021 that is about to expire. All this, of course, on the occasion of the direct duel between Leicester city Y Liverpool. Of course, both Brendan Rodgers (technician of the Foxes) as Jürgen Klopp (manager of the squad net) have expressed their resignation due to the tremendous demand of the calendar of the Premier league.

The two teams have been weakened by the coronavirus pandemic, a common trend (unfortunately) in recent days in almost the entire planet. Shortly after starting the bid, Daniel Amartey would be providential to remove the danger from the domains of Kasper Schmeichel after the shipment leaked by Diogo Jota. For his part, Boubakary Soumaré would have to do the same to shake off the pressure net.

Reaching the quarter hour of the contest, the indecision of Wilfred Ndidi would lead to a maximum penalty favorable to the six-time winner of the Europa League. Mohamed Salah would assume the responsibility of executing the launch from the fatal point, while is true that Schmeichel would win the game against the Egyptian star. An attacker who, after the rebound, would run into the crossbar. From that precise moment, the revolutions would be reduced considerably.

Ademola Lookman condemns Liverpool

Despite this, Liverpool continued to accumulate arrivals in the area of ​​their rival, making really fast transitions in their offensive plot. Yes indeed, Virgil van Dijk would carry out an excellent defensive action to stop Jamie Vardy’s incursion. Shortly after, the fantastic striker was in an ideal position to beat Alisson Becker, but good old Joel Matip would burst onto the scene to win the game.

Likewise, Trent Alexander-Arnold would have to come to the rescue of his family after a kind of center-kick from James Maddison. As for Jota, he would have a great opportunity late in the opening 45 minutes. Right after returning from the changing room tunnel, Diogo would connect with a Sadio Mané who, after exquisite control, would be unable to overcome the wall of Kasper Schmeichel. An issue that, as expected, would lead to the resignation of Jürgen Klopp.

Rodgers would move tab with the entrance to the lawn of Ademola Lookman (by Kelechi Iheanacho), being key three minutes after stepping on the pitch. The reason? The forward would benefit from the lack of forcefulness of the visiting rear, drilling the bottom of the meshes of the goal guarded by an Alisson that he could do something else to prevent the goal of the Foxes (1 – 0). Klopp’s reaction would be immediate when he opted for James Milner (Fabinho Tavares) and Roberto Firmino (Jordan Henderson). Liverpool would have them of all colors to save a point (at least), but the victory would remain in Leicester’s bag.

