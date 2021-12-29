La Nación / He moved social networks after receiving his law degree

Among hundreds of new professionals who graduated this end of the year from the different careers in our country, is the young Rodney Gómez, who after five long years of sacrifice and struggle managed to receive his law degree.

This was made known by the brand-new legal specialist through his social networks, where he shared the publication of a video that moved all Internet users, since it shows step by step how he surprised his mother with the news.

To do this, Rodney went to his mother’s workplace, at the National Hospital of Itauguá (HNI), where, accompanied by a hidden camera and a paper that said: “We made it, mother,” he revealed to his mother the wonderful news .

It’s news: “Chiquito”, the hippo who receives massage sessions every day

At the beginning of the audiovisual, which is about five minutes long, Gómez explained to his followers what the recording was about and said that he did it in gratitude. “As a sign of being proud of what my mother is, to tell her that thanks to her I received my degree as a lawyer,” the young man emphasized.

At the time of the meeting, the woman’s surprise was such that she gave a cry of fright and hugs and tears came that were impossible to contain, both from Rodney and her mother. Emotional celebration to which the other people who were on the site joined.

On the occasion the man did not skimp on words to express his feelings by addressing his mother. “Thanks for everything mom, I have no way of thanking you. Thanks to you I am a great professional. I love you a lot. Nde la che sy, ndeicha gua ndaiporichene another ko world pe. We achieved it, five years of your effort, I am very happy “, were some of his words.

Read also: Gisella Cassettai celebrated her 7th wedding anniversary