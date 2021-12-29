La Jornada – Tomorrow the Robles hearing will be held in the South Prison

Tomorrow the hearing of the former head of the Secretariat of Social Development (Sedesol) and of Agricultural, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu), Rosario Robles Berlanga will be held in the South Prison, where the control judge will determine if he changes the precautionary measure of preventive detention that was imposed on him on August 13, 2019.

The former Secretary of State is imprisoned in Santa Martha Acatitla, accused of improper exercise of public service and causing damage to the federal treasury estimated at 5 thousand 500 million pesos when she was in charge of both agencies between 2012 and 2018, a period in which Through the intervention of public universities of various entities and through front companies, the contracting of goods that were not delivered and works that were not carried out were carried out.

The diligence is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. and the control judge, Ganther Alejandro Villar Ceballos, will carry it out. For this, the former official will have to be transferred since she will have to appear 45 minutes before to deliver her medical certificate to the Procedural Police.

In October, a federal collegiate court granted an amparo to Robles Berlanga, against the preventive prison that has kept her deprived of liberty for two years. However, the South Prison control judge denied changing the precautionary measure to house arrest.

For this reason, yesterday the third district judge of amparo in criminal matters in Mexico City ordered to annul the sentence of the control judge Villar Ceballos, who last October confirmed the justified preventive detention against Rosario Robles, and instructed to carry out a new hearing to define the review of the precautionary measure. The former owner of Sedesol will be accompanied by her lawyer Epigmenio Mendieta.

Judge Augusto Octavio Mejía Ojeda warned that in case of not modifying or issuing a new resolution, the case will be turned over to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), with the warning of the separation from the position.

However, in case of being released, the former head of the capital’s government has an arrest warrant pending to be completed for organized crime that a control judge issued last year based at the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico, a crime that merits informal preventive detention.