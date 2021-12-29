La Jiménez Díaz analyzes the use of metoprolol

The doctors of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, Santos, Martínez-Milla and Ibáñez.

The projects led by the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, Clinical and Physiologic Effects of Metoprolol in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (Metdis) and Metoprolol in Acute RespIratory DistrEss SyNdrome (Maiden), have obtained the grant from the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) to continue research on the use of the drug metoprolol in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Both studies, developed in the Health Research Institute of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, will make it possible to evaluate the clinical impact of the use of metoprolol, which could mean “a reduction in mortality or intubation time”, as highlighted Arnoldo Santos Metdis principal investigator and Maiden contributor.

Thus, as regards the Metdis study, as a Health Research project, it is a clinical and experimental project that evaluates the physiological, clinical and biological effects of metoprolol in acute respiratory distress syndrome. To carry it out, a consortium has been formed that includes different members of the Cardiovascular and Respiratory areas of the Center for Biomedical Research on the Net (CIBER). In this way, as it exposes Juan Martínez-Milla, a cardiologist at the Madrid hospital, co-principal investigator of Metdis and collaborator of Maiden, the research “focuses on the transfer and application of scientific-technical knowledge to improve the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of diseases, or the performance of promotion of public health and health services ”.

For its part, the Maiden project, of Independent Clinical Research, is a multicenter study which seeks to evaluate the effect of metoprolol on the prognosis of patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome admitted to the ICU. Thus, it would be focused on research projects with medicines for human use and advanced therapies, not promoted by the pharmaceutical industry, and would make it possible to objectify tangible advances for patients, providing evidence for their implementation in the National Health System.

Multicenter studies, which focus on very specific aspects, are usually carried out by a single specialty. But nevertheless, This study will have the collaboration of the Intensive Medicine and Cardiology services. “In this case, we try to apply in the field of severe respiratory failure, a drug with wide use in the field of Cardiology, so we have to use the best that these two specialties can offer us at the level of patient management , evaluation or investigation ”, as indicated by Santos.

For his part, Martínez-Milla adds that “the most important thing is the possibility of taking advantage of the synergies and benefits offered by multidisciplinary collaboration, not only at the research level, but also for clinical practice and the management of hospital resources.”

What is metoprolol?

Metoprolol is a selective blocker used in the treatment of severe diseases of the cardiovascular system, especially hypertension and acute myocardial infarction.

With the arrival of the pandemic, the cases of severe Covid-19 in which acute respiratory distress syndrome developed, multiplied, which is the most serious form of respiratory failure, for which there is currently no specific drug therapy and only mechanical ventilation can be used to maintain an adequate level of oxygen in the blood.

As there is a very important inflammatory component for this pathology to develop, Borja Ibáñez, an interventional cardiologist at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, analyzed together with his team the utility of metoprolol as therapy, since it has been shown that it is a beta-blocker that exerts an important cardioprotective role. “We had promising results: a decrease in inflammation at the pulmonary level and a tendency to reduce the days that patients need mechanical ventilation,” says the specialist, and explains that these results were the trigger to propose these two studies, Metdis and Maiden.