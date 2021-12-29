Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian future singers? – Mexico Publimetro

The Kardashian clan has had one of the funniest Christmases. To prove it, socialite Kourtney Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner released their own cover of the traditional December song “Jingle Bells”, generating all kinds of reactions on social networks.

Dressed in a red suit and posing by a fireplace adorned in traditional stockings, Jenner looks much younger and singing with joy. For the musicalization, he not only had the help of his eldest daughter who sounded the bells, but also of his son-in-law, the drummer of Blink-182, Travis Barker.

“Some fun in the studio with the legendary Kris Jenner,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram stories as Barker produced the tune for her Kravis Record label. Other members of the Kardashian clan also reacted to Jenner’s idea, including Khloé Kardashian who said: “There is a new Christmas legend in town.”

This is not the first time that Jenner has shown her talent for singing. He had already released a song called “I like my friends” in the late eighties. He also made a music video to celebrate his 30th anniversary. “A little Christmas fun in the studio. Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in a better mood and made me very happy, ”Jenner wrote thanking Barker.

Followers immediately reacted on social media. “Is there something Kris Jenner can’t do?” While another fan expressed. “Santa works I swear but Kris Jenner works harder.” Others joked, alluding to the Christmas hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” “Kris Jenner releasing a Christmas song, Mariah Carey is counting your days.”

The Kardashian clan celebrates Christmas in style. In their social networks they shared their postcards that are already a tradition this season, although this time they preferred to wear the designs of the Skims brand founded by the socialite Kim Kardashian. In the picture appeared Kriss Jenner, Kim and their four children as well as Khloé Kardashian with little True.

The great absentees were Kourtney Kardashian and her children who preferred to travel to the Disney world with Travis Barker, with whom she got engaged in 2021. The socialite and founder of the Poosh brand exhibited her luxurious Christmas decoration where the colors red, green and blue were the protagonists. She also posed with her friend Veronique Vicari Barnes.

The famous one exhibited her Christmases and her huge Christmas tree where she replaced the traditional ornaments with red roses. “Photos of my romantic Christmas decorations,” she wrote on Instagram. Kourtney, 42, is a huge fan of the Christmas season, and she proved it by revealing her famous family’s shopping list months before the holiday season.