Kim Kardashian shows off Kris Jenner’s lavish Christmas gifts for each of her daughters

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for The Business of Fashion Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Kris jenner, the mother of KardashianHe wanted to surprise each of his daughters with luxurious gifts this Christmas, and gave them nothing more and nothing less than Mini Moke electric cars.

Apparently, Kim She did not expect such a surprise and was very enthusiastic about the gift of the matriarch of the Kardashian clan.

“Oh my gosh, look at my mom’s Christmas presents! For all her kids. How cool!” She said, showing the cars wrapped in cellophane ribbons on her Instagram stories.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kris Jenner Gifts

“Oh this has to be from Kourtney Y TravisSure, “said the model, referring to the white Mini Moke with a skull on the hood.

“Khloé and I got the roses! “he added.

As you can see in Kim’s videos, her mother bought several yellow, pink, white, orange and blue cars.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kris Jenner Gifts

According to the Moke America website, a Moke golf cart costs from $ 20,795 to $ 33,000.

This year the Kardashians had a simple Christmas celebration. Some media have said there was no party due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

However, Kim shared several photos of the Christmas cards with her children on social networks North, Saint, Chicago Y Psalm, his mother Kris jenner, his sister Khloé and his niece True.

This year Kim wanted to offer her little ones the best possible gift. Thus, the socialite hired a professional pianist to play for the family every morning when they woke up. It also displayed the large Christmas tree filled with lights and other decorations that brightens up the house during the festivities this month.

