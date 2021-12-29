Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson get closer to confirming a serious relationship

Although don’t spend christmas together, The relationship of Kim kardashian Y Pete davidson keep taking firm steps. The couple, after sharing a few weeks publicly but without making their relationship official, would be very close to getting serious.

This would have been confirmed by Us Weekly, a medium to which a source assured that “Things have definitely escalated quickly, but in a healthy and fun way.” “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things are going,” the insider added.

Information that is not surprising, in view of the events that have occurred in recent weeks. Before Christmas, Kim Kardashian visited Staten Island, where in addition to having dinner and enjoying a movie, the celebrity would have taken advantage of the trip to meet Pete Davidson’s mother.

The Kardashian family is also very excited about the new relationship of the Skims founders and has even been reported to Kris Jenner would be obsessed with Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian’s mother had invited him to the annual party at her house for Christmas Eve, which was canceled due to concern in the US about the increase in Covid-19 cases.

Despite these signs, the Ux Weekly source assured that the 41-year-old celebrity “You don’t want to rush into anything too serious” and you’re enjoying the “early stages” of your romance with Pete Davidson. “But nevertheless, they are super in love with each other, that’s for sure “, he sentenced.

These rumors of the relationship becoming serious come just the week it was confirmed that Kanye West bought a house across from Kim Kardashian’s home.