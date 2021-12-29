Khloé Kardashian shared photos of her first Christmas without Tristan Thompson | Famous
In early 2021, various media outlets reported that True’s mother had returned with her daughter’s father.
For March of this year, the Kardashian confirmed with a photograph on her Instagram account that she had given the basketball player another chance. They were together again.
However, the flame of love did not last long. Towards the summer rumors began to arise about a new infidelity of Tristan towards Khloé Kardashian.
Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Still Together?
Although the also model has not officially confirmed that she separated from True Thompson’s father, she has distanced herself from him: she has not responded to his public messages on social networks or shared more photographs with him.
On December 1, the woman with whom Tristan allegedly had an affair, Maralee Nichols, gave birth to her son and started a legal battle against the athlete to fulfill his responsibilities as a father.
In the midst of all this turbulence, Christmas came to the Kardashian family.
Khloé Kardashian celebrated Christmas with True and without Tristan Thompson
The family opted this year for a small celebration, which only its members attended. Neither Tristan Thompson nor Kanye West (ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, also involved in scandals) were present.
Khloé, for her part, wore a fitted dress that highlighted her figure, silver, full of shine and with light transparencies.
On his Instagram account, he shared photos with his daughter True this Christmas without her father.
They both posed very smiling next to Santa Claus.
The three-year-old girl wore a dress somewhat similar to her mother’s in color and glow; yes, she chose to complement it with a pair of tennis shoes and white socks.
Khloé Kardashian only added Santa Claus emoticons, a heart and a Christmas tree in the image caption.