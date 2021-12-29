Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge exceed protocols

The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge had approved the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Aldridge has been on protocols for two weeks, while Durant and Irving were in 10 days ago.

Photo: Getty.

Brooklyn had a massive COVID-19 outbreak on its roster, with more than 10 players entering the protocols at the same time. That caused the NBA to postpone three straight games for the Nets (home games against the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards, and an away game against the Portland Trail Blazers) before Brooklyn returned to the court for Saturday’s victory over the Lakers on Christmas Day and Monday’s win over the LA Clippers.

The Nets will play at home Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers, the last opponent Durant played before entering protocols. He scored 34 points to finish with 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Nets to a 114-105 victory.

While Durant will likely be on the court for that game, Irving will not, as he is still unable to play in games at Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden due to failure to comply with the vaccination mandate. COVID-19 from New York City.

Since he’s not vaccinated, Irving can only play games outside of New York and Toronto, meaning the first time he could get on the court this season will be Jan. 5 in Indianapolis against the Pacers. Nets coach Steve Nash said recently that Irving will need “a week or two” to recover after coming off protocols.

Irving hasn’t officially been with the team since preseason, when Brooklyn decided not to have him instead instead only having him for road games. However, the Nets recently changed their mind, saying that the circumstances of the season, and with so many players out due to COVID-19 sweeping the League, led them to change course.

Irving entered protocols the next day.