Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande get ahead of Christmas

Being together on television is a great way to get to know someone, because from what you see Kelly clarkson Y Ariana Grande they have become great friends. In fact, they are such close friends that Ariana will appear on Clarkson’s next studio album, The Christmas Song Collection, ‘When Christmas Comes Around’.

Ariana Grande, shocking Kelly Clarkson

The singers and superstars They had a moment of mutual admiration last September, when Clarkson talked about her new best friend, Ariana Grande. At the time the singer pointed out that he has actually backed her for almost a decade, «How it started and how it continues»Clarkson wrote on Twitter.

The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of her tweet in 2013 where she praised the young singer’s abilities. In addition, on September 7, 2013 Clarkson wrote on Twitter, something that gave a lot to talk about, but positive.

His tweet reads: Okay, who the hell is this girl and where does she come from? Someone just sent me this and wow, she’s a killer and she’s only 19 years old! “

At that moment, Ariana Grande was ending his career on Victorious and Clarkson wrote that tweet at the time when he saw the teenager performing ‘The Way ‘.

At that moment, Grande replied “My God, that’s me, hello Kelly Clarkson, thank you I love you”. Then we fast-forward to today with Clarkson writing, “Everyone, I love this girl! Did I mention it will be on my next Christmas album !? »

Once again, Ariana had nothing but nice things to say in return, tweeting, “Queen!!!!!!! more than honored to sing with you. I love this album and you ».

Getting ahead of Christmas

Christmas is coming, and the cities and the atmosphere that is observed say it, with lighting, Christmas carols and all those things that we see in this beautiful time. But so do some music and television stars, such as Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, which effectively announced and premiered Christmas songs in the middle of October.

It is true that to officially celebrate Christmas, there are still a few months to go, but when there are people who install the “Christmas chip”, everything changes. The mood of the people, the preparations well in advance, and the hopes of new sunrises, flood everything, and Kelly Clarkson decided to start the celebration now.

“Santa can’t you hear me”, it was located in the first places of the race of December musical subjects, with what it would be winning of hand to any rival. Is about the first christmas song which is shown publicly in 2021, and it is the theme that he premiered along with others that are part of his new album.

And the American did not launch herself into this new adventure, since she decided to invite Ariana Grande, to keep him company and form a duo. It is about the one already known as a classic of Christmas themes, who in 2020 delighted the most demanding ears with ‘Santa tell me’, along with Mariah Carey.

With Kelly Clarkson in her Show of TV

In an interview with the same Kelly clarkson, confessed that he was just learning about Ariana Grande that I did not know. Both music artists are part of the program The Voice, in the United States, this being the ideal context to give an interview.

It happened on the Kelly Clarkson show, where Ariana gave an account of the adventures she had to get to Los Angeles for the first time. It is a beautiful story from when she was barely 14 years old, which is how she came to the show that launched her to fame.

An experience that according to her, has been worth it, because it is quite entertaining to be like coach on The Voice, sharing with his fellow set. She said she was impressed with the potential and quality of all the people who participate in the program, where she has learned a lot as well.

He assures that it is a very rewarding experience because it allows him to share everything he has been learning over the years. She confessed to being obsessed with her work team and that she is constantly breaking the rules of her contract. And truth be told, there were rumors that the show’s production had to pay a fine because Ariana Grande is big swearing. But there is nothing official about this, so it is only a rumor that they rolled, it is not known for what purpose.

This is how Kelly Clarkson took advantage of the interview to confess that she was happy to discover things she did not know about Ariana. Kelly said: “It is known that you have talent, you are a tremendous coach, but I didn’t know how funny you are, because you don’t show that facet very often ”.

Added Clarkson: “You only show us what we see in your different performances, but you really are a lot of fun.” And it is precisely this type of program that makes people know a little about the personality of these highly reserved artists.

More songs

Kelly Clarkson’s ninth album, called ‘When Christmas comes around ‘ includes songs with collaborations Chris Stapleton on Glow, with whom he makes an excellent duet. It also contains another recording on a collaboration he made with Brett Eldredge, on the seasonal theme “Under the Mistletoe.”

In ‘Santa can’t you hear me ‘ the track and lyrics capture the spirit of Christmas, where the female duo tells Santa to stay. They tell him to go sleigh rides, give gifts… This single is a kind of continuation of the album released by Clarkson ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) ‘.

Another duet is the one that he also does in ‘Glow ‘with Chris Stapleton, like the one done with Brett Eldredge in the song ‘Under the Mistletoe’, which is part of the album. ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ captures the differences that can exist in the holidays, due to the different stages that human life goes through.

Kelly Clarkson published a statement where he said among other things: “I would love for everyone to find something on this album so they can relate.” He also adds in his publication: “I hope the songs make you happier, but if you do not hear them, remember that you are not alone.”

Clarkson’s voices and Ariana Grande They are a perfect complement that gives life to the lyrics of the song, making it quite Christmassy.