Jennifer Lopez pregnant? JLo would be expecting her first child with Ben Affleck

The 52-year-old actress Jennifer Lopez, who is giving himself a new chance in love next to Ben affleck, is about to take another step in his courtship with the actor of ‘Batman’, since it has been speculated that could be pregnant for the second time.

JLo and Ben They have fallen madly in love again. Since they resumed their courtship they have not separated for a single second, they have been seen together everywhere, and despite criticism and accusations, they do not stop to answer the detractors, and instead have focused on their romance.

Photo: Archive

So much so that, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are ready to take the next step in their relationship, as they assure that they are waiting for their first child as a couple, this just a few months after having resumed their courtship.

Jennifer Lopez started dating Ben After breaking off her engagement to baseball player Alex Rodríguez in the summer of this year, the couple has since been romantically captured throughout the city of Los Angeles and Europe during the Cannes Film Festival.

Photo: AFP

The singer was already the mother of two young people, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Anthony, the result of her union with the Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony. While the film director is the father of three little ones, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he had with Jennifer Garner.

This news has paralyzed the whole world, because this December 28, Innocent popcorn, you were fooled!, just in case, we want to clarify that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not expecting a baby, it is a joke on April Fools’ Day