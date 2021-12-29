Jennifer Lopez planning to fly away from Ben Affleck on New Years? This would be the reason

One of the romances What else has this man given to talk about? 2021 is without a doubt Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck, who surprised the public after returning after 17 years.

Photo: Archive

Since the couple made their official relationshipThey have been seen very much in love both in public events as well as in their most intimate circle.

Related news

Even JLo, shared with all his followers through his official account of Instagram, a clip where he appears with a large part of his family in the kitchen to celebrate Christmas, however it seems that in the New Year, things will be very different.

Jennifer Lopez planning to fly away from Ben Affleck on New Years?

A couple of months ago, several American portals reported that the interpreter of ‘On The Floor‘ and the actorThey had planned to be together in the New Year with all the couple’s children, however, everything seems to indicate that things are getting a bit complicated.

Photo: Archive

This would be the reason

Due to his busy work schedule, Jennifer Lopez must be on Spain the January 5, 2022 to start recordings of the film ‘The Mother‘.

Photo: Archive

Some media that have been in contact with the actress Y singer, have reported that he will travel to the European country just finished the new year’s dinner that you will share with Ben affleck and the children of both.

Will Jennifer Lopez travel to Spain with Ben Affleck?

So far it is unknown if the protagonist of ‘Wall Street scammers‘will travel to Spain accompanied by her boyfriend or if she will travel alone.