Jennifer Lawrence reveals details of Don’t Look Up – Publimetro México

The movie Don´t Look Up has become one of the most successful titles on the Netflix platform after its long-awaited release this December. Jennifer Lawrence, who stars alongside Oscar winners Leonardo Di Caprio and Meryl Streep, recounted her experience on set where she said, not everything was so rosy.

U “na time we spend the whole day just to improve my insults. It was incredible. Only him and Meryl are the only ones who should really do this kind of improv, I mean, he’s just a master of comedy. We all did some things but as well as Johah (Hill) ”, expressed the Oscar winner in an interview reviewed by Daily Mail.

The film follows the story of two astronomers who desperately try to warn not only the United States Government but the world about a huge comet that threatens the existence of life on Earth. Also included in the cast are Cate Blanchett, Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans, Timothee Chalamet, and Ariana Grande.

Oscar winner Meryl Streep plays the President of the United States with Johah who plays both her son and her personal assistant. In history, they are incredulous at the scientific findings and dismiss the alert of the experts who gave an ultimatum about the comet heading to planet Earth.

Jennifer Lawrence plays “Kate Dibiasky,” a graduate astronomy hopeful who made the important comet discovery. The Hollywood celebrity recalled another difficult moment on set, when she had to memorize “Ain’t Nuthing ta F ‘Wit” by Wu Tang, a process that took a couple of weeks. “Due to something that happened with the covid that ended up being my first scene. It was horrible because I’m on this huge perch and it’s so quiet and I had to rap Wu-Tang Clan. It was the worst day of my life, “said the actress.

Lawrence even admitted how difficult it was to deal with his peers to some extent. She told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that both Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet “drove her crazy.” “I think it was kind of like his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and said, ‘You know, this song is about, you know, blah, blah, blah. I just remember being in utter misery that day. It was hell, “said the actress in an interview reviewed by Independent Español.

Leonardo DiCaprio for his part gave his opinion on that black comedy directed by Adam McKay. The actor told in a magazine interview with The Angeles Times about the allegory of climate change and the importance of the issue, with an ending that is a real blow to the face. “The ending gets really dark, and without that tonal shift I don’t think we would have been thrilled doing it. That’s what I loved about the ending because I felt that ultimately this is how I would respond, “he told the American newspaper.