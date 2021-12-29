Jennifer Lawrence revealed the nightmare she lived while filming Don’t Look Up: “The worst day of my life”

It seems that Netflix got what he was looking for with the premiere of Don’t look up, the new great success of the streaming platform that divides waters and has a cast full of stars: Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl streep Y Jonah hill, among other Hollywood figures.

The film occupied the first position in the ranking of Argentina for several days and is one of the hottest topics of conversation on social networks. In the last hours, they attracted attention Lawrence’s statements at a press conference. The artist, who in this film plays the astronomer Kate Dibiasky, revealed that the first day of filming was the “worst” of his life. “It was creepy,” he said.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, part of the star cast of Don’t Look Up

The 31-year-old actress had to memorize and make her own interpretation of the song “Ain’t Nuthing ta F ‘Wit”, The classic of the New York rap band Wu Tang Clan, while eating toast. “Something happened with the coronavirus, so that ended up being my first scene,” he explained. The studio was packed and she was on a mission to break the ice with a complex challenge.

“It was creepy,” said the actress. I didn’t know anyone and I had to rap like the Wu-Tang Clan. It was awful. And then what appears in the movie is like, I don’t know, five seconds. I wish I had known before”.

Official Trailer of Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay, the screenwriter and director of the film, interrupted the story to tell Jennifer that she had done a good job. “Hey, I knew my homework. I knew all the words, I still do“She responded defiantly and, without hesitating too much, proved once again that she wouldn’t do so badly with rap.

However, that was not the only obstacle for Lawrence during the filming of Don’t look up. “Okay, I lost a tooth at the beginning of the shoot“, Confessed the actress in statements to Associated Press. “And I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the movie, so I had to roll most of it without the tooth. That was my personal challenge ”, he assured.

Jennifer Lawrence confessed that filming her first Don’t Look Up scene turned out to be one of the most unpleasant experiences of her career NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX – _GIJ0698.ARW

Don’t look up (Don’t look up, its original title) tells the story of Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), a graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), two rather mediocre astronomers who discover something catastrophic: in a few months, a meteorite will destroy the planet Earth. From that moment on, they decide to take the information about their discovery to the authorities, but no one acknowledges receipt. For this reason, together with Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), they try to go to the media to warn humanity of the danger that lies ahead.

Criticism is divided. For some it’s a true black comedy masterpiece, while for others, the loose plot is only saved by the cast. In Argentina, the film was released first in theaters, on December 9. But ever since it hit Netflix on Christmas night, it has become the hottest thing, closely followed by the second seasons of The queen of flow, Emily in Paris Y The witcher.