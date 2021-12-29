Jennifer Aniston up close: her age, diet, reasons for not having children, and what she says about having a boyfriend

As long as the years go by, Jennifer Aniston she is still the actress of the moment. Debuted in Friends in 1994 and 27 years later he triumphs with another television series. Work again with Reese whiterspoon, who played Rachel Green’s sister in the sixth season of the New York Boys’ series and who is now his partner in The Morning Show.

The two make a perfect tandem, so much so that Aniston’s performance in this series earned her the Best Actress in a Drama award at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Friends they didn’t get along …

The night of the SAG Aniston made headlines not only for its award, but also for two other events: their reunion in the backstage with Brad Pitt, to whom she was married between 1998 and 2000, and her nipples, which had already had great relevance in Friends and that made the actress a pioneer of the movement #FreeTheNipple (free the nipple).





Jennifer Aniston picks up the award for Best Drama Actress for ‘The Morning Show’ // Gtresonline





“I don’t know what to say anymore! I also don’t know why I should be ashamed of it it’s just my chest, ”Aniston explained in Vogue when asked about his role in this liberating movement.

‘Friends’ wasn’t Jennifer Aniston’s first role

Rachel Green, her character in Friends, It wasn’t Aniston’s first on-camera role. The actress, also queen of the romantic comediess, he had his first job in 1988 on the movie My friend mac, went out dancing with a group of young people. Then the series arrived Molloy, which he recorded with Mayim Bialik before she became Blossom.





Jennifer Aniston and Mayim Bialik, in the series ‘Molloy’ // Molloy





In that first series Aniston was 21 years old, now he’s 52. He was born on February 11, 1969. In Friends It started at 25 and ended at 35.

Jennifer Aniston’s diet and exercise routine

When one hears the age of Jennifer Aniston, the question is inevitable. What is the exercise routine and diet of the actress?

The answer has been given by herself on numerous occasions. Last August he counted on Vogue UK She follows a very healthy diet and 15-15-15 exercise routine.

And by healthy diet it does not mean that it is a diet of restrictions. According to what he said in June, he is giving the opportunity to enjoy the bread like never before. “Everyone is scared with the basket of bread,” he said in the magazine People. “And I’m not afraid anymore. Of course, it has to be in moderation.”. This means that every now and then he has a sandwich or a plate of pasta.

The 15-15-15 method you follow to stay in shape consists of dividing each cardio session into three parts: 15 minutes of elliptical, 15 minutes of running and 15 minutes of spinning. Your training routine always ends with a sauna session.

As he cannot do it every day, for a matter of his schedule, he has a complementary plan B: every morning to give a long walk before breakfast with his three dogs Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield.

Jennifer Aniston and her reasons for not having children

If the public has wondered something about Jennifer Aniston, it has always been why has not had children. Every time he’s appeared on a red carpet with more belly than usual, has had to face pregnancy rumors.

He shut them all down at once in 2016 by publishing a letter titled For the record in the US edition of HuffPost. The article by the actress, at the time married to Justin Theroux, began clarifying that she was not pregnant and continued referring to an important detail that affects her and all women

“What I go to with this topic: we are complete with or without a partner, with or without children. We have to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our body. This decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make this decision for ourselves and for the girls who look to us as an example to follow. Let’s make this decision consciously, away from the noise of the tabloids. We don’t have to be married or mothers to be whole. We have to define our own and he was happy and he ate partridge, “wrote the actress, who also said she felt upset because they made her feel inferior because her body is changing and / or ate a hamburger Y take a picture of it from a weird angle.

Jennifer Aniston’s couples and what she says about having a boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston’s letter was published when she was married to the also actor Justin theroux. They married in 2015, five years after divorcing Brad Pitt, and they separated in 2017.

Justin and Brad have been the two weddings of Jennifer Aniston, who has had two other official couples: the actor Daniel McDonald Tate Donovan, between 1995-1998, and composer and singer John mayer, between 2008-2009.





Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, in 2017 // Getty Images





To these must be added other idylls in the world of cinema, such as Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper or Gerard Butler. Today he does not want anyone in the industry. The 52-year-old actress has it very clear.

“It doesn’t have to be someone who belongs in this world. It would be nice if it wasn’t. I believe that relationships between public and non-public figures can work. I mean, it has happened. That would be good for me, “he said in People during the promotion of the second season of The Morning Show.

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston’s ‘crush’ in ‘Friends’

On Jennifer Aniston’s list of loves, many dream of including David schwimmer Especially after the reunion of the series, the actor recognized that during the first season he was very much in love with his partner. She felt the same for him too. If nothing happened, it was because at that time they both had a partner. “We never crossed that line. We respect that “Schwimmer said.

The dream of seeing Rachel and Ross together in real life got a little more real this summer when they posted on social media a photo of both hugging. It was all rumors and fan dreams, Aniston confirmed in an interview with Entertainment tonight.

“It was weird, I couldn’t believe it. How could it be true? He is like my brother“Said the actress, who still understands the position of the fans.” I understand. This is simply proof of how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true, “added the interpreter who maintains a very close relationship with her colleagues, especially with Courteney cox (Monica) and Lisa kudrow (Phoebe) The three of them meet regularly and share photos like these on networks.

Why don’t you meet friends who don’t get vaccinated?

The role of Jennifer Aniston goes beyond the screens. In the same way that in 2016 she recalled that women are not less for not having a partner or not having children, in 2021 the actress has become an activist in the fight against the coronavirus.

Last August it went viral when through Instagram Stories he assured that does not meet unvaccinated friends. “Because if you have the variant, you can still infect me. I may get slightly ill but I won’t have to go to the hospital or die. BUT I CAN GIVE IT TO SOMEONE WHO HAS NOT BEEN VACCINATED or whose health is compromised (or has a previous affectation), and thus would be putting their lives at risk. This is why I care. We have to worry about more than just ourselves, ”he told a follower who asked why he doesn’t meet unvaccinated friends.