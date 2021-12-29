Jada Pinkett Smith, on her baldness: “I don’t want anyone to think that I had brain surgery”

For years, very short hair has been one of the hallmarks of Jada pinkett smith, but in recent times, the actress surprised her followers by wearing her bald head. This Tuesday, he explained the reason for his new look.

“Mom will have to cut it down to her scalp so no one will think she had brain surgery or something. This alopecia and I are going to be friends … Period! “ Pinkett wrote on her Instagram account, along with a clip in which she tells what it was that led her to make that decision.

The actress suffers from alopecia, which attacks the hair follicles and causes hair loss, And in the last clip that he uploaded to the networks, he spoke about his condition. “Now, at this point, I can only laugh,” Pinkett Smith expressed, running her hand over her head.

“I’ve been battling alopecia and suddenly one day, look at this line here. Look at that, ”he asked while pointing to a portion of his scalp, similar to a scar, where he has no hair. And laughing, he continued: “It appeared like this and this is going to be a little more difficult to hide; so I thought I would share it so they don’t ask me questions. “ Then, in a humorous tone, he said that a small crown with rhinestones will be made on that line.

Although many of her followers were surprised, the actress never hid her hair problems. Thus, in July, Pinkett Smith followed the advice of his daughter Willow Smith, 21 years old, and he completely shaved his head. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let it go,” she explained at the time. In fact, her daughter shaved at the same time as Pinkett. Also, the actress’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, he also has very short hair.

Back in 2018, Will Smith’s wife referred to her alopecia problem in one of the episodes of her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, in which he usually speaks openly about his life and, also, that of his family. “This is something that I have not wanted to talk about before because it is not easy to deal with, but I think the time has come to do it. I find myself struggling with hair loss issues. One day I was in the shower and suddenly I found that I had handfuls of hair in my hands And I thought, ‘OMG I’m going bald.’ It was a time in my life when literally I was left shaking with fear. That is why I hide my hair, “he said.

Later, he shared with his followers that he had found a treatment that was working. “I’m getting my little steroid injections, and they seem to be helping. They don’t heal, but they seem to be helping. Anyway, I’m open to other ideas, “she revealed.

The sincerity with which the actress addresses her audience seems to be a family issue. So much so that the other son of Pinkett and Smith, Jaden, 23, he also chose his mother’s show to speak openly about your weight problems.

In an open-heart talk, the young man said that in 2019 his family intervened to help him overcome his eating disorders, caused by nerves and anxiety. “I was able to work with a team of doctors, get my vitamins back, and get my daily protein shake supplements,” she said Monday.

“Those shakes are half of my diet. It is like a password that I have to find on my body. Today I weigh about five kilos more than a few months ago ”, he explained, adding that he is also going to the gym to gain muscle mass.

“I came a long way from that photo they took of me at Coachella, where I was bone. I just wasn’t hungry, ”he said as the screen showed a picture from two years ago in which Jaden was enjoying the famous Californian music festival.

Red Table Talk It has become the place chosen by the Pinkett Smith family to tell all kinds of stories. Last July, the host herself defined herself as “a walking miracle” when reviewing her history of addictions and reflect on the impact these might have had on your present. “Drinking red wine for me was like drinking water,” launched the actress from Matrix: resurrections, who also said that he could have a bottle in an hour and a half, and that he mixed it with ecstasy and marijuana.

Similarly, in 2020, Pinkett confessed in front of cameras to her husband, Will Smith, that he had been unfaithful, maintaining a relationship with the singer August at a time when they were going through a marital crisis.