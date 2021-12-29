Jada Pinkett Smith on Alopecia: “At this point I can only laugh” | Will Smith | Willow Smith-eint | Shows

He does not hide it anymore. The renowned actress Jada Pinkett Smith was in the public eye after appearing at different events with turbans on her head, which began to circulate rumors. So in 2018, she decided to clarify her situation during an episode of her Red table talk show. “A lot of people have been wondering why I have been wearing turbans (…) Well, I haven’t talked about that. It’s not easy to talk about it, but I’m going to do it ”, revealed.

He revealed that the reason why he is losing hair is because of alopecia, a disease in which the immune system attacks the structures of the skin that make up hair, and therefore, they fall out. She assured that when she saw the first strands fall out, she was “shaking with fear”, and that covering her hair was a mechanism to feel safe. “When my hair is wrapped, I feel like a queen” he explained.

The last film of the Matrix saga where Jada Pinkett is one of the protagonists was recently released. Photo: Jada Pinkett Smith / Capture.

“I’m going to be inspired by the willpower of other people who are going through really horrible things. such as cancer or having a sick child. I see how brave they are every day and the truth is that I feel more protected when I take them as an example ”, she continued.

Her daughter encouraged her to break free

Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, has managed to consolidate her career by starring in various films such as The Matrix Revolutions, The Nutty Professor and The Rebel Moms Club.

Recently, on July 12, her daughter Willow Smith posted a photo with her mother on Instagram. In the photo you can see the actress with her head shaved. The messages were not long in coming. “It just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently,” said designer Tina Lawson. The process was easier to digest, as Willow shaved herself in the middle of her Whip my hair tour in 2017.

Now, Jada has left the embarrassment behind and is proud of her new look. A few hours ago he published a new video where he shows his baldness. “At this point I can only laugh,” he said jokingly.

Other Hollywood actors who have alopecia

There are several famous people who suffer from this disease. Actresses like Keira Knightley, Kate Bosworth or supermodel Tyra Banks, who admitted in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that having written one of her novels took its toll on her stress and caused her alopecia. “To be honest, for me, eating was scary (…) I couldn’t relax. And if I look back, that was not healthy. How can I say this without crying? I had alopecia due to stress “he commented.

Viola Davis revealed that she suffered from alopecia. Photo: Viola Davis / Instagram.

Likewise, Viola Davis, one of the most recognized actresses around the world, having won the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the Emmy, among other awards, also raised her voice on the subject. “I woke up one day and it looked like I had a Mohawk hairstyle. A big bald spot on the top of my head (…) I thought, ‘what is this?’ Until I found out it was related to stress. This is how I internalized it. I, who have spent much of my life not feeling comfortable with my skin. But I just don’t care anymore, ”he revealed to Vulture magazine.