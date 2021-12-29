Instagram: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she suffers from alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith has always kept her hair short, but for a few years now, the actress has been showing off by keeping her head bald. To end the rumors, he revealed that he suffers from alopecia.

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, Will Smith’s wife commented that this disease causes hair loss and how he has learned to overcome it over time. “Mom will have to cut it down to her scalp so no one will think she had brain surgery or something. This alopecia and I are going to be friends … Period! ”, He says in the clip.

“I just have to laugh,” he added. Jada pinkett smith while showing his head to the cameras. “I’ve been battling alopecia and suddenly one day, look at this line here. Look at that, ”he said pointing to a line on her scalp.

With a touch of humor, the actress preferred to tell it to avoid speculating about her hair loss: “It appeared like this and this is going to be a little more difficult to hide; so I thought I would share it so they don’t ask me questions, “he concluded.

His daughter Willow also shaved her hair

After accepting that she suffers from alopecia, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she followed the advice of her daughter Willow so she decided to shave. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let it go,” she commented.

In addition, he added that the 21-year-old also shaved. It is not the first time that Will Smith’s wife has spoken about this hair problem that she suffers from since, in 2018, she dedicated a special episode to him on her Red Table Talk program.

“This is something that I have not wanted to talk about before because it is not easy to deal with, but I think the time has come to do it. I find myself struggling with hair loss issues. One day I was in the shower and all of a sudden I found I had handfuls of hair on my hands and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m going bald.’ It was a time in my life where I was literally shaking with fear. That’s why I hide my hair, “he said at the time.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 3×21 Everything We Liked (and Didn’t Like So Much) About Spider-Man No Way Home