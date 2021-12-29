In these 4 states the booster dose is already applied to IMSS doctors

How you we inform in advance, it was authorized to apply the booster dose against Covid-19 to doctors of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). Since last December 27, the campaign began and so far it is progressing according to plan. While at the moment only those who work in Medical Units are considered in the three levels of care in Mexico City, Coahuila, Michoacán and Tlaxcala. In doing so, protect workers who continue to face the pandemic.

In the IMSS Representation Office in North Mexico City, 41,138 booster doses will be applied, informed Dr. Rodrigo Guadalupe Ojeda Escoto, auxiliary coordinator of Public Health in this region.

Mexico City

He explained that two headquarters were installed to apply the booster dose to IMSS doctors in the capital with the AstraZeneca vaccine. One in the esplanade of the General Hospital of the National Medical Center (CMN) La Raza, where 17 thousand 687 doses will be applied in 15 vaccine cells, and another in the Morelos Unit / Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 23, with 23 thousand 451 doses in 12 cells.

Each vaccination cell has three nurses who are in charge of applying the dose, receiving the specific format for vaccination and monitoring the Cold Network. To avoid crowds and take care of biosecurity measures such as the use of face masks, healthy distance and hand hygiene, it is planned to apply five thousand daily doses in each headquarters.

Dr. Ojeda Escoto pointed out that the vaccination will take place until Friday, December 31. An information cut-off will be made, and if necessary, extend the strategy as many days as required, considering that there is health personnel on vacation.

In the Morelos Sports Unit, the application of booster doses of vaccine is carried out # COVID19 to health personnel. 💉 pic.twitter.com/kLtWBIVPYQ – IMSS (@Tu_IMSS) December 29, 2021

The workers who receive this booster vaccine work in the High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) in the CMN La Raza and in Magdalena de las Salinas, three General Zone Hospitals, one General Zone Hospital with Family Medicine, 22 Medicine Units Family, two Rehabilitation Units and Physical Medicine. As well as the personnel who work in the Central Laboratory of Epidemiology, Research Laboratory, Ambulances, Washing Plant and Telephone Central.

“The importance of receiving this reinforcement is the health care of our colleagues, and if they have symptoms of COVID-19, be mild and prevent them from entering a hospital unit.”

At the IMSS Representation Office in South Mexico City, 36,745 health workers are expected to be immunized in three locations: Hospital de Especialidades del CMN Siglo XXI, from December 28 to 30, and in the Regional General Hospitals (HGR ) No. 2 Villa Coapa and No. 1 “Dr. Carlos Mac Gregor Sánchez Navarro ”, from December 28 to January 9, 2022.

The auxiliary coordinator of Public Health in South CDMX, Dr. Zaira Lustres, explained that there are 10 vaccination cells in the Siglo XXI Medical Center to immunize up to 600 people per hour from all categories of the UMAE of Specialties, Pediatrics, Cardiology and Oncology.

Regarding the organization of this process, Dr. Natividad Neri Muñoz, in charge of the Medical Directorate of the Hospital de Especialidades, reported that 15 people from different categories participate: Director of Nursing, Head of Pharmacy, Epidemiology, Service of Protection and Promotion of the Health for IMSS Workers (SPPSTIMSS), nurses, orderlies and management personnel of the four High Specialty Medical Units.

Coahuila

In Coahuila, the application of the booster dose against COVID-19 to the staff of the ordinary regime of the IMSS and the IMSS-BIENESTAR Program is progressing.

The auxiliary coordinator of Public Health, Dr. Ildefonso López Sandoval, pointed out that 13,795 health workers from the IMSS in the state are on the first line of attention to the pandemic.

It is considered to conclude the inoculation stage on December 30 to the workers of the General Hospitals of the Zone (HGZ), No. 1, 2, 7, 11, 13, 16, 18 and 24 and UMAE No. 71, hospitals considered within the network of Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and the Rural Hospitals (HR) of IMSS-BIENESTAR No. 33 and 79.

Michoacan

In the state of Michoacán, a total of 11 thousand health workers who work in 16 Family Medical Units (UMF) and Hospitals receive immunization against SARS-CoV-2 this week.

The head of the IMSS in Michoacán, María Luisa Rodea Pimentel, assured that it is about promoting immunization and protection of those who serve the Michoacan society of the health emergency. Immunization is carried out in accordance with the National Immunization Policy for the Prevention of COVID-19.

Tlaxcala

Finally, the booster dose for IMSS doctors in Tlaxcala is applied in three official venues: IMSS Theater lobby “Lic. Ignacio García Téllez ”; Hospital General de Zona (HGZ) No. 1 “La Loma”, and the HGZ with Family Medicine Unit No. 2.

Personnel vaccination is carried out on December 28 and 29 in order to protect 3,150 workers of the Representation, who work in three hospitals and 14 Family Medicine Units.