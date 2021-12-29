In Mexico, children under 15 will not be vaccinated: López-Gatell

In Mexico does not contemplate vaccinating children under 15 years of age No comorbidities or children under 12 with comorbidities, said Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion this Tuesday during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The official maintained that the World Health Organization (WHO) it has not recommended vaccination in children, but has emphasized vaccination of older adults.

In Mexico we are not considering vaccinating children under 15 years of age, only 15 and older without comorbidities and 12 and older with problems that may aggravate COVID-19 ”. Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion

He noted that there are countries where immunizes younger children because they have a surplus of vaccines, but it is the decision of each nation.

He added that there are countries that have surplus vaccines, that hired 3 or 4 times their population, have more than enough vaccines, and gave the United States as an example, which “has donated almost 11 million doses, possibly there is another donation, in our case we have donated doses not because they are going to expire, but because we know the importance of it being a global issue ”.

Photos: Shutterstock / Cuartoscuro.

“Omicron variant is overestimated”: López-Gatell

In addition to ruling out vaccination for minors, López-Gatell added that the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and that immunity from vaccination or disease are the most effective ways to prevent contagion.

ANDl in charge of managing the pandemic in Mexico pointed out that the Omicron variant it is present in cases of reinfection; however, it does not appear to be predominant.

“Cases of reinfection have been found, but it does not seem to be the most predominant of the Omicron variant. This information is important because Ómicron’s participation is often overestimated ”. He said.

Educational staff will receive COVID-19 booster vaccine in January 2022

López-Gatell also highlighted that educational personnel will receive booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January 2022.

López-Gatell said that there are currently 42 cases of omicron in the countryFurthermore, he mentioned that the evidence shows that the variant is more transmissible, but has less risk of serious disease.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of Health reported that the week started with -8% of COVID-19 cases, compared to the previous week, in addition, the reduction in hospital occupancy is -92%, compared to the peak of the pandemic.