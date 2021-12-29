Hugh Jackman, yet another who tests positive for coronavirus | Film and Television

The pandemic does not give respite and is seriously complicating these holidays. Infections are skyrocketing and not only in our country but worldwide. Rare is the day that we do not know the positive of some famous. Rafael Nadal, Antonio Resines, multitude of footballers … the list does not stop growing. At the international level, we must now include Hugh jackman.

“I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid”, Shared in networks. He has uploaded a video in which we can see him wearing a mask giving the news.

But let no one worry that he has assured that he has “Mild symptoms and a desire to get back on stage as soon as possible! Sending love for a happy and healthy New Year ”.

His condition does not seem particularly worrisome. “My symptoms are like a cold,” he says in the video, “my throat itches and my nose a little runny, but I’m fine”.

Cancellation on Broadway

This has caused the musical he was starring in on Broadway to be canceled. The Music Man It will not reopen until January 1, although not with him, who, if all goes well, will rejoin on the day of Kings.

They premiered the work on December 20 and it seems that it has lasted little. Just a few days after the first performance his co-star tested positive and a substitute had to prepare the role in just an hour. A situation that led Jackman to share a tribute for these substitutes and their great work. Now it’s his turn.

Immediately the messages of support and encouragement have multiplied in this situation that extends through New York where his musical is not the only one that has been canceled these days. Figures skyrocket in the city of skyscrapers.

“Feel better soon, friend! ❤️ ”, the actress wished him Halle berry. “Sweet man, we wish you a speedy healing on our part at the end of the same story,” he added. Amanda seyfried.