How did Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling meet?
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of the most beloved and discreet couples in Hollywood. The American actress with Cuban roots and the Canadian actor met in 2011 during the filming of the movie “Cruce de Caminos”, in which both are protagonists.
Since then they have fallen in love and have a deep love relationship that continues to this day. Their bond became more and more consolidated over time and not only did they get married, but they also formed a family with two adorable girls. Esmeralda was born first in 2014 and two years later Amada arrived.
Despite being two well-known celebrities, both Mendes and Rosling decided to maintain total secrecy about their private lives and enjoy happiness indoors.
The couple have been together for six years. Eva Mendes is the oldest in the relationship, at 47 years old, while the Canadian actor is in his 41st birthday.
Eva Mendes was born in Miami, Florida, on March 5, 1974. She is an American woman of Cuban descent. She is the daughter of Cuban immigrants who traveled to the United States in search of better living conditions.
Eva Perez Suarez is the mother of the renowned actress. Mendes once described his mother as “the toughest and strongest woman I know.” “My mommy. To say that she is a survivor is an understatement. She is a warrior. She is a queen and a king. She is my mommy,” he wrote in an Instagram post.