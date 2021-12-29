High Blood Pressure: 3 Exercises That May Work Better Than Any Medication

High blood pressure is a silent disease that can cause great damage to the body and, only after that, can it be discovered by health professionals. The high pressure It is characterized by drastically affecting the health of the person, causing coronary attacks or strokes. In this context, the scientific community recommends medications and specific diet, but the daily performance of exercises physical

The high pressure It is a chronic disease that increases blood pressure levels above preset limits, damaging the circulatory system and the heart of the patient. It is asymptomatic and among its most typical manifestations are excessive heat, dizziness, acute headache that resembles a migraine and reddening of the skin.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker