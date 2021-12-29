He is 52 years old, is married and stars and directs the hit Netflix series, Ozark – Revista Para Ti

Jason Bateman is one of the exceptions to the rule that follows most of the actors in The Ingalls Family and, although he faced several obstacles that put life before him, he managed to overcome them, develop a successful career and start a family.

Jason bateman was born January 14, 1969, in Rye, New York. He started acting at 10 years and today is one of the most wanted comedy actors. Coming from a family linked to the environment, since his father, Kent, it was producer and his sister, Justine, actress.

Debuted in acting in 1981 in The Ingalls Family, when the main protagonists were already adults and the program was going on looking for new airs. It was one of the adopted children of Charles and Caroline Ingalls, who take them into their family after tragically losing their parents: The little brothers James and Cassandra Cooper they gave him back some of the child magic who knew how to monopolize Mary and Laura in the first seasons. Bateman was part of the program until it went off the air, in 1984.

Subsequently worked in other shows, What Silver Spoons, spending successive years acting in TV shows and movies that they did not obtain too much transcendence, although they allowed continue and grow in his acting career. A few years ago, interviewed by the magazine Best life, declared that both he and his sister were the they supported their family and what to 20 years he fired his father, who until that moment had officiated as his representative.

His career was revived when, in 2003, starred in the sitcom Arrested Development with which he was not only nominated, but also won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy. Then would come the success in cinema with I want to kill my boss, a comedy with a stellar cast (Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrell, Kevin Spacey, among others) that also placed him as an actor who was trading on the rise for those kinds of roles.

What’s more, put the voice to one of the main characters of Zootopia (2016). In 2018 received top reviews for her performance and also by the address of various episodes of Ozark, lto hit Netflix series, which earned him new nominations for Golden Globe and the SAG Awards.

Married in 2001 with actress Amanda Anka (daughter of the singer and actor Paul Anka) whom he met at age 18. They have two daughters: Francesca, 15, and Maple, 9.

Amanda has her own artistic life, having also acted and served as a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Taxi, and Lost Highway.

Both she and Jason are personal friends of Jennifer Aniston, and were the ones who accompanied her during her separation from Justin Theroux, in 2018.

The couple went through difficult days when Jason had a problem with alcohol and it was his wife who led him in to look for help. He was the one who told him that he had to stop having an unbalanced life to to be together and when she saw that he was not listening to her, traveled alone to Mexico, leaving it alone for Christmas “Several years ago,” a source told Us Weekly. It was that which encouraged him to Show up at your first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Currently, it is not only recovered, otherwise enjoying life, of which he affirms “It is what I always dreamed of”, he says and adds “My wife makes everything easy, spoils me “, while sharing that the secret of their marriage is that they overcame the obstacles together and that he always wanted to marry a friend, because friends last longer together. “

