Has Kylie Jenner already given birth? This photo would prove that you already had your baby

Kylie jenner It is a trend again and this time it is thanks to her fans who have created theories about the possible arrival of her baby to the world during this week, which has not been announced (or confirmed) by the businesswoman. And it is that although the news of her pregnancy was made in September, she was already in an advanced state so it was suspected that it would be at the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022 that she would give birth.

It is worth mentioning that the baby, who would be the younger brother of Stormi Webster, is one of the most anticipated by the Kardashian-Jenner family, so much so that a photo of her sister Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker, could have indicated that Kylie jenner She already became a mom for the second time. We tell you the details!

Has Kylie Jenner already had her second baby?

It was during the weekend that drummer Travis Barker, the current couple that Kourtney does not stop showing off on his social networks, published a storie in Instagram where it showed that he was watching the movie, ‘The Grinch’, but on the bottom side of the screen you can see a baby bottle and it was there that the rumors exploded about the theory that Kylie Jenner has already given birth.

This is the story that Travis Barker published that made fans suspicious.

Will be? Fans are adept at guessing clues and turning their suspicions into reality.

Just like that it happened before Kylie Jenner announced her second pregnancyWell, on her birthday in August, when seeing that the sisters congratulated her with photos of the past, it was possible to see that she had a non-alcoholic drink, in addition to that she had not changed her nails, and this was enough to predict what finally in September confirmed.

The announcement was made through a tender video in which the whole story is seen, from the positive pregnancy test and the reaction of Travis Scott and his daughter, to the expression of his grandmother and Kardashian-Jenner aunts. We hope your confirmation of your pregnancy is that emotional!