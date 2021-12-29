Hair collected and elegant, the style that makes Selena Gomez dazzle – New Woman

Selena Gomez is one of the most admired young artists in the worldShe has not only led an outstanding artistic career as an actress and singer, but she is also a fashion reference.

Although the famous has led a life with various difficulties that has had to overcome with a lot of effort, for several years they have focused on their well-being and on projecting their self-love through various platforms.

During years, the artist lived through various difficulties that became public and put her in the eye of the hurricane, which led her to be the victim of harsh criticism both on social networks and in the media.

The former Disney girl admitted that the entertainment industry and the strong pressure from society to comply with certain beauty canons led her to have instability and a negative perception of herself.

This is how the actress decided to lead a healthier life through social networks and, without fear of criticism, shown as isas well as each of the styles you enjoy wearing.

Recently, has dazzled with the hairstyle with collected hair ideal to wear this season of festivities, it is a look that you can show off both with elegant outfits and with those casual and simple.

This is how Selena Gomez dazzles with her hair collected

The artist usually wears this style in different ways and here we will show you some of the options that will inspire you to wear with your own looks.

With division in the middle

One of Selena’s favorite styles is the split at the scepter. This makes it look very elegant and the face looks fine.

In this case, he opted for a much lighter idea that didn’t have as much tension.

Licked back

The classic full-back hairstyle is also one of the options that Selena enjoys.This makes it look elegant and is ideal when you want your makeup to be the protagonist.

With tension

The split in the middle can also be worn with much more tension, so that a more elegant and striking look can be achieved for those who enjoy sophisticated styles.

Without much hairstyle

Pick up the hair without worrying about it in how it is combed is a way to mix that elegant touch of the collected with something of relaxation and simplicity.